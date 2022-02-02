Pakka Commercial Title Song: Energetic

Gopichand and Maruthi's Pakka Commercial is gearing up for theatrical release on the 20th of May and the makers have started promoting the film already. The title song of Pakka Commercial was unveiled a short while ago.

The title song of Pakka Commercial is penned by the legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry who sadly passed away last year. This is his final work associated with the Telugu film industry.

The song has an energetic and peppy vibe to it. Jakes Bejoy's composition is catchy and it is zestful as well. The vocals suit the theme of the song.

Pakka Commercial is an action drama directed by Maruthi and it has Gopichand and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. The film is produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures.