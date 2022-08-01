Pakka Commercial OTT Release Date Confirmed

Tollywood actor Gopi Chand and charming heroine Raashii Khanna’s recent movie Pakka Commerical is all set to release on OTT.

The movie will start streaming on digital platforms in August. The movie hit the big screens on July 1. The film did decent business at the box office.

OTT platform Aha has grabbed the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of Pakka Commercial. Aha has officially announced that Pakka Commercial will be premiered on August 5.

Even though Gopichand’s makeover from his routine action roles is good, there wasn’t much freshness in his role in the Pakka Commercial movie, as per the audience. It didn’t sit well with the audience at large. It will be interesting to see whether its OTT release can impress digital viewers or not, which has been the case with a lot of recent movies.

The movie is directed by Maruthi and produced by Bunny Vas. The music director is Jakes Bejoy.

