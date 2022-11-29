Padavettu on OTT Finally!

Yoodlee Film's First Malayalam film 'Padavettu' has been released on OTT. It's a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of politics. The acclaimed drama directed by debutant Liju Krishna and starring superstar Nivin Pauly was released in theatres on October 21 and now it streaming Netflix from November 25. Starring, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Remya Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Aditi Balan in the major roles. The tautly narrated story revolves around a young athlete whose ambitions are disrupted by an accident. He is manipulated by a political party for its ends but things however take a turn when he stops being a pawn and rises from his ennui. The film is a story of the triumph of an ordinary man who realises his power and inspires others to rise against injustice.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President, Films and events, Saregama India says, "Cinema of resistance always strikes a chord with the audience because such stories offer inspiration and catharsis at some level. 'Padavettu' is a very well-told, well-directed and powerfully enacted film and we are very happy that now audiences across the world will be able to watch it. Making this film through the pandemic and negotiating with many delays and roadblocks has been tough but we are very happy with how it has shaped up. Working with Nivin and Liju Krishna has also been absolutely delightful."

Nivin Pauly adds, "I believe this movie will stay in people's memory for a long time and will never feel dated as the issues it raises will continue to engage citizens. It was wonderful to work with Yoodlee Films on a story that, though rooted in a local milieu, has a universality to it. This kind of rooted storytelling, I believe is the future of Indian cinema. I am glad the film is now getting an OTT release and will reach an even larger audience."

'Padavettu's theatrical release was met with a thrilling response and now the film is finally streaming on Netflix.