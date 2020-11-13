Eminent singer Pulapaka Susheela Mohan turned 85 today November 13th, 2020. Gaanakokila P Susheela has spread joy among her listeners with her beautiful voice and melodious songs over the decades. The eminent singer was also felicitated with a ‘Guinness World Record’ award in 2016 for recording 17,695 solo, duet and chorus backed songs in over 6 Indian languages, since the 1960s, as verified on 28 January, 2016. She was the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, a category that was instituted in the year 1968.

Presenting the five songs which fetched her the National Award for Playback singing during her career spanning more than 45 years:

P Susheela won the award for her rendition of "Paal Polave in the 1968 film Uyarndha Manithan in Tamil.

She won the second award for the song "Chitukuruvikenna" for the film Savaale Samali made in 1971 in Tamil.

The third time she received the award for her song ''Jummandi naadham'' in the Telugu film Siri Sir Muvva in 1976.

She won the award in 1982 for the song ''Priye chaaruseele'' in the Telugu film Meghasandesam.

She won it again for the song ''Yentho beedavade'' in the 1983 Telugu film M. L. A. Yedukondalu.