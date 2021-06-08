For Our Frontline Workers, Something Special Coming Soon: Nani

During the Covid-19 situation, we have seen videos of health workers shaking their leg in hospitals and quarantine centres to cheer up Covid-19 patients. Natural Star Nani says it’s his turn to do something special for these frontline workers.

“For our Frontline Workers.. Something special 😊 Coming soon.. 🎵🩺❤️ @nameisnani #ForOurHeroes ,” reads Nani’s post on Twitter. In fact, the stethoscope emoji in the post indicates doctor. And, the picture he shared designates, Nani along with his team filmed something on doctors.

Nani must be lauded for doing the ‘special’ thing for the frontline workers who are tirelessly working against coronavirus. Any guesses on Nani’s ‘something special’ for the frontline workers?