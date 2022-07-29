OTT Movies and Web Series Releasing This Week

Do you want binge watch this weekend? Then here we are to suggest to you and tell you what are new movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms. Many new release movies from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood are ready to hit OTT this weekend.

Good Luck Jerry: Good Luck Jerry is a black comedy crime film directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai, and Mahaveer Jain. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – 29th July 2022

777 Charlie: 777 Charlie is an adventure comedy-drama film written and directed by Kiranraj K. and produced by Paramvah Studios. It stars Charlie, a labrador dog in the titular role, and Rakshit Shetty alongside Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. The film follows the journey and bonding between a lonely factory worker and a stray labrador dog.

OTT Platform: Voot Select

Release Date – 29 July 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect : Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a 2022 biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated. The story spans across Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – 26 July 2022

