Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' Wins Best Original Song
The wait is over. SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has won an Oscar in the Best Music (Original Song) category. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' is the song that took home the coveted award. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, was performed live by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins the Oscar for Best Original Song! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/tLDCh6zwmn
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
