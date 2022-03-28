Oscars 2022: Will Smith Punches Chris Rock, What Is Academy's Code Of Conduct

A very shocking incident took place at the 94th Academy Awards. Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and punched him in the face on the stage at the Oscars 2022.

Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. In the beginning, Will Smith laughed a bit but when he saw, Jada rolling her eyes, he stood up from his seat near the stage and went up to the stage and slapped Chris. He went to his seat again and shouted at Rock keep my wife’s name out of your mouth. Now, the video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage is going viral on all social media platforms.

🚨 MEU DEUS? Chris Rock faz uma piada com Jada Pinkett Smith durante o Oscar, Will Smith não gosta e dá um tapa na cara dele. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Hb6g0ime6a — SB #Oscars (@SeriesBrasil) March 28, 2022

Soon after the incident, Will Smith won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, he apologised and said the importance of his family in his life. Will Smith said, "I wanna apologize to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees. … Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father! … Love will make you do crazy things."

Now, the netizens are questioning whether Will Smith will lose his Oscar for slapping Rock? The Academy has now reacted with an official statement on Twitter. It reads, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The Academy's conduct code, released in 2017 after the sexual misconduct scandal focuses on the importance of "upholding the Academy’s values like inclusion, fostering supportive environments, and respect for human dignity".

AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson wrote back then, "In addition to achieving excellence in the field of motion picture arts and sciences, members must also behave ethically by upholding the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity."

