By Shyamala Tulasi

Oscars 2022 is one of the most dignified and well-planned event honouring the best of films, actors, technicians and is considered a celebration in the world. But, the 94th Academy Awards ceremony did not go well as planned this year and the audience witnessed for the first time a presenter being slapped on the face.

An uncensored clip started doing the rounds on social media platforms where Will Smith gets up and gives one tight slap to the presenter and actor Chris Rock on his face and goes back to his seat. He later starts yelling at him using foul words leaving the audience wondering whether it was a weird comic bit or a factual assault.

So getting into the details this was no comic act and it was Will Smith who eventually won the Oscar for Best Actor, slapping Chirs Rock. Chris Rock who was announcing the winner for Best Original Documentary, made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, looking like "G.I. Jane" because of her tonsured look. However, Will Smith didn't take kindly to the joke as his wife was suffering from alopecia, an autoimmune condition that leads to hair loss. Smith went onstage, up to Chris Rock, and smacked him hard on the face, leaving Chirs Rock stunned.

"Will Smith just smacked the s ** t out of me, "Rock said after Smith went back to his seat." Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth," Smith could be seen yelling.

But after the rather unpleasant episode between Smith and Rock, Smith's publicist Meredith O. Sullivan came to him at the commercial break to talk over what had just happened, which makes us think this was not a scripted one. Diddy, who was the next presenter, addressed the situation by saying, "Will and Chris, we are going to solve this like family. Right now we are moving on with love. Everybody make some noise," she said to diffuse the tension.

This wasn't the first time Chris commented on Smith's wife. In 2016, Rock while hosting another ceremony made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the show that year because of the lack of diversity." Jada says she's not coming. Protesting. I am like,'Ain't she on a TV show?. Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I was not invited! Oh, that is not an invitation I would turn down" (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 2018, Chris Rock had also commented on Smith's birthday tribute to his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, saying "Wow. You have a very understanding wife" (via E! Online).

Based on all past incidents and the during the Oscars 2022 when Chris Rock commented on his wife Will Smith decided to give it back to in his own style. Soon after this, Will won his first Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Will apologised to the Academy and spoke about the importance of family in his life. He said, “I wanna apologize to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees. … Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father! … Love will make you do crazy things.” Will plays Richard Williams, father to tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams in the film.

Also Read: Oscars 2022: Will Smith Punches Chris Rock, What Is Academy's Code Of Conduct