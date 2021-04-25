Oscar Academy Awards: Take A Look At India’s Glorious Moments In The Past

OSCARS 2021:The Academy Awards have been considered one of the most prestigious ones by filmmakers all over the world. Hence, being awarded an Oscar is a dream come true for any filmmaker or movie artist.

Let’s look at some of India’s historical Oscar moments in the past.

1) In 1958, ‘Mother India’ became India’s first submission for the Best International Film category and also made it to the nomination. It is said that it lost to the Italian film ‘Nights of Cabrina’ by just one vote!

2) In 1983, Bhanu Athaiya become the first Indian to win an Oscar. She took home the golden trophy for designing costumes for the movie Gandhi. Ravi Shankar was also nominated for the same film.

3) One of the greatest honours that we received as a country was Satyajit Ray being awarded the Honorary Academy Award in 1992. He is the only Indian to receive this honour and is considered as one of the greatest filmmakers of his time.

4) In 2008, while Slumdog Millionaire was a British film based on an Indian story, it managed to bag 8 awards that night. A.R. Rahman took home 2 awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song making him the only Indian to be awarded more than one Oscar.

5) Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan are still the only 3 movies to make it to the nominations for the Best International Film category.

6) Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra have been the only Indians to present an Oscar.

Oscar 2021: This year again we have White Tiger that has been nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The movies features Priyanka Chopra, Rajkumar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband International singer Nick Jonas had earlier announced the nomination for Oscars on March 15. They also announced the nominations of 23 categories on the live stream.

This year 2021, the 93rd Academy Awards is taking place in April owing to the current situation of coronavirus induced pandemic.

