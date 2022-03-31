By Shyamala Tulasi

Oscars 2022: Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after slapping comedian Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed on Wednesday, as it began disciplinary action against him.

Smith should face serious action taken by Academy for insulting Chris Rock on stage, just moments before he was handed an award for best actor an announcement saluted with cheers by the audience." While we'd like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently," a statement from the Academy said.

The Academy, which hands out the Oscars, said: “ it would hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith over the widely televised assault, which marred Hollywood's most important evening.”

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for violations of the Academy's Norms of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, truculent or threatening actions, and compromising the integrity of the Academy," the statement said. "Mr Smith is being handed over at least 15 days' notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response.

"At the coming board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplining action, which may include suspense, expatriation, or other sanctions permitted by the Rules and morals of Conduct."

Expatriation from the exclusive club is rare, but not unheard of. Harvey Weinstein was demurred out in 2017 after reports surfaced of decades of sexual assault. Director Roman Polanski was expelled in 2019 after years of controversy about his 1978 conviction for the rape of a 13- year-old girl.

