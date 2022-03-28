Oscar 2022 Trivia: Billie Eilish Sets A Record To Be The First Winner Born In the 21st Century

By Shymala Tulasi

Oscar 2022 Trivia: Billie Eilish who won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “ No Time to Die” is also the first person to win an Academy Award who was born in the 21st Century.

Eilish and her 24- year-old brother Finneas have also become the first American songwriters to win for writing an original James Bond song. Former winners Adele and Sam Smith are both British — and incidentally, were both 24 when they scored their triumphs for “ Skyfall” in 2012 and “ The Writing’s on the Wall” from “ Spectre” in 2016 respectively.

As of now, Billie Eilish won 64 awards for all her albums since 2018, including seven Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, three Brit Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, two Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe award, and a People's Choice Award, among others. In 2019, Eilish received two Guinness World Records, "Most simultaneous US Hot 100 entries by a female "and" Youngest female at No.1 on UK albums chart". And now she enters the prestigious Oscars list this 2022.

"No Time to Die” has been lapping up awards for more than a year, scoring a Grammy win in March 2021 and a Golden Globe in January. An incredulous Eilish showed off the Oscar, exclaiming, “ Whoa. Oh my God. You guys! This is so unbelievable, I could scream!”

Finneas, meanwhile, jested, “ Last thing, we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes. We love you as parents and we love you as real people too. Thank you to the Academy. We promise not to lose these.”

