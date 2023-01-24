ORMAX Most Popular Tollywood Female Actresses

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dominated the Ormax Media charts again and is standing in the top position. She has been at the top of the Ormax media list for over a year. In this recently released Ormax media list, Samatha is a popular Telugu actress and also the top Indian Actress. Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty were there in second and third places, respectively. Anushka Shetty and Kajal Agrawal have not appeared in a film in over a year, but they are still ranked second and third positions. Pooja Hedge, Sai Pallavi and Rashmika Mandanna are in the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

Check out the Ormax Most Popular Female Film Start Telugu

According to netizens, Ormax has been given the same ranking for the past year. They say that Tollywood directors should give opportunities to new actors. Rashmika, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tamannaah Bhatia have been rarely seen in Telugu films in recent years, despite the fact that Rashima appeared in Sita Rama and Pushpa with limited screen time.