Ormax Media Hints at Bigg Boss 16 Winner?

Few more hours left for Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Are you eager to know which contestants will back the trophy and prize money? It seems like BB16 viewers are predicting and having debates on social media platforms about the winner and runner-ups of the show. The contestants gave their best to grab the attention of the audience with their fights and arguments. The contestants who are ready for the finale are Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin, and Archana Gautam.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting results, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan are in the top three positions. Shalin and Archana Gautam are in the bottom positions. Most of the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 pages predict that Priyanka Chahar may lift the trophy. Recently, Ormax Media released the finale contestants' ranking, and Priyanka Chahar and MC Stan are in the top 2 places. According to 16 Bigg Boss viewers, Ormax is hinting at the winner and runner-up. And says that not Shiv Thakare but MC Stan may end as the first runner-up.