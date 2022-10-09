Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 Most Popular BBT6 Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 entered sixth week. In the fifth week, Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the house. Nagarjuna the host of the show didn't give any suggestions to the contestants of the house this week. The weekend episode was cool and funny.

According to Ormax Characters India Loves, Revanth, Srihan, Sri Satya, Faima and Geetu Royal are the top five contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. Chalaki Chanti who was eliminated from the show said that Srihan has super clarity about the game and he is giving his best. Chalaki Chanti also told that Geetu is also playing her best. Here is the tweet from Ormax Characters India Loves.



