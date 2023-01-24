ORMAX 10 Most Popular Female Actors in Tamil

ORMAX Media has revealed the top ten female Tamil actors for the year 2022. Nayanthara stands in the first place, followed by Samantha, Trisha, and other actors. Nayanthara, the lady superstar, has worked quietly throughout the years and has successfully maintained her popularity. Nayanthara was not previously on the list, but she is now number one, proving that hard work pays off.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned to action after battling myositis. The actress made a stunning presence at the Shaakuntalam trailer premiere. And now, the Ormax survey confirms she will be the reigning queen, with her position at number two. Jyothika has ruled millions of hearts for years, which is why she is ranked sixth. She is one of the most consistent actors in the profession.

Top 10 most popular female Tamil film stars of 2022:

1. Nayanthara

2. Samantha

3. Trisha

4. Keerthy Suresh

5. Tamannaah Bhatia

6. Priyanka Mohan

7. Jyothika

8. Anushka Shetty

9. Kajal Aggarwal

10. Sai Pallavi

