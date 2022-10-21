Ori Devuda Twitter Review

Vishwak Sen's much-awaited film Ori Devuda has hit the screens from today. The movie is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Movie buffs have started sharing their reviews on social media. Here's what the audience has to say about the film:

Very well executed Remake 👍🏼, Lead pair looked fresh

2.89/5#OriDevuda https://t.co/ZkknuZ9o8T — JulaYi (@Bobby_boy___) October 21, 2022

#OriDevuda Decent watch though already watched OMK. @VishwakSenActor is very good in his role. Biggest asset is @leon_james Music which is better than Tamil version. He is the hero of the film. @Dir_Ashwath Well done 👍🏻 — Dead Air Space (@DeadAirSpaces) October 21, 2022