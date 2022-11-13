Only Telugu Straight Film Should be Given Preference During Festivals: Producers Council

The Telugu Film Producers Council has taken a decision declaring that only straight Telugu language films be given preference by exhibition partners during Dasara and Sankranti festivals.

The press note by the Telugu Film Producers Council states that keeping in view the increased cost of production of Telugu films, the welfare of Producers and to save the Telugu Film industry, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has in an emergency meeting passed a resolution that "Only Telugu Straight Film should be given preference during the festivals of Sankranthi and Dasara."

The press note further read, "In this connection, noted Producer and the present Vice-President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Sri Dil Raju has categorically informed through Media in the year 2019 stating that how can we give Theatres to Dubbed Telugu movies during the festivals and therefore the first preference shall be given to Straight Telugu Movies for screening in Theatres and the remaining will be given to Dubbed Telugu movies during festivals.

