The Only Legal Party Song Of The Year From Lavanya Tripathi 'Happy Birthday' Out

Director Ritesh Rana made his second movie Happy Birthday with almost the same team and the promotional content grabbed everyone’s attention. The theatrical trailer launched by SS Rajamouli received massive response from all the corners.

Today, the makers released Party song, which they assert as, the only legal party song of the year. Kaala Bhairava who has been amazing with his atypical soundtracks has rendered an enjoyable groovy track. Damini Bhatla crooned the number remarkably. Lyrics for this song are by Kittu Vissapragada.

Lavanya Tripathi’s dances are the major attraction. The actress who wore a flashy attire looked stunning. This is going to be one of the prime choices in parties and other occasions.

Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu of Clap Entertainment, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers present the movie.

While Suresh Sarangam cranked the camera, Ritesh Rana himself provided the dialogues. Srinivas is the art director. The movie is up for release on 8th of this month.

Cast: Lavanya Tripati, Naresh Agastya, Satya, Vennela Kishore, Gundu Sudarshan, and others.



