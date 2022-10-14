Only Ayushmann Could Play Doctor G With Such Conviction: Anand Pandit

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has come to be known as a game changer by starring in films that strike a fine balance between entertainment and socially relevant themes. This Diwali, we can see him as a male gynecologist, Dr. Uday Gupta, in his upcoming movie, ‘Doctor G’. Releasing on October 14, the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial and campus comedy will see Ayushmann yet again in an unusual film and the trailer of the film has already garnered over 25 million views.

Veteran Bollywood producer Anand Pandit who is distributing the film says, “This movie is not just a situational comedy but also a social commentary on the inherent discomfort we seem to have with certain subjects. But it makes its point in such an entertaining and compelling way that you find yourself getting more and more immersed in the lives of its characters."

The movie revolves around a reluctant male gynecologist who tries hard to fit into the woman-dominated department. This film also focuses on medical misconceptions present in society and

Pandit says, "Only Ayushmann could have played 'Doctor G' with such conviction. I have watched his rise right from the time he did 'Vicky Donor' and what has impressed me, again and again, is the ease with which he handles all sorts of subjects that are considered taboo and are not usually talked about. He has not only pushed narrative boundaries but also reinvented the image of a typical Bollywood hero."

Be it the sperm donor in ‘Vicky Donor’, a trans woman's lover in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, or a man with erectile dysfunction in ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, the actor has never failed his audience, adds Pandit.

“Audiences today are open to unique and offbeat subjects and a film like ‘Doctor G’, is sure to bring them back to theatres in big numbers,” he concludes. ‘Doctor G’, is produced by Junglee Productions and also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.

