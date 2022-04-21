Online events and workshops you can attend at NCPA Summer Fiesta 2022

NCPA Summer Fiesta has been a staple tradition providing arts and culture experiences for the young minds of Mumbai during the holidays. It aims to promote the benefits and values of the performing arts not just by providing children entertainment but also by getting them involved in high-quality workshops that are fantastic value for money. As children go back to school and The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) returns to live performances in a safe environment, the premier institute is pleased to bring back Summer Fiesta 2022 in a comprehensive avatar. Consisting of in-person workshops as well as online sessions, Summer Fiesta 2022 is also set to bring an array of performances for the very first time consisting of magic to classical music, dance, creative writing, and physical theatre.

The participants will receive an official certificate of participation from the NCPA. The NCPA workshops are slated to start on 30th May until 10th June - To register please call 9372098112

HAPPY FEET

Genre: Dance

Conducted by: Mahafreenn Irani

Dates: Monday, 30th May to Friday, 3rd June

Time: 10.30 am to 11.15 am

Duration: 5 days – 45 mins per day

Workshop Fees: 4,000/- + GST

The objectives of this workshop are to help children enjoy music and rhythm, shed inhibitions and be comfortable with their bodies. It also aims to develop balance and coordination, move with confidence and imagination and control, and develop an awareness of space. They learn dance steps like the V step, knee lifts, jazz square, Michael Jackson Style, retro moves, etc. For Age Group: 5.1 to 8 years June

CLASSICAL BALLET & MODERN DANCE

Genre: Dance Conducted by: Khushcheher Dallas

Dates: Wednesday, 1st June to Sunday, 5th June

Time: 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm

Duration: 5 days - 1 hour per day

Workshop Fees: 4,500/- + GST

Classical ballet is a beautiful art form that originated in the 15th and 16th-century courts, during the Italian Renaissance. It touches the soul of both the viewer and the performer. While it radiates an ethereal feeling, it also exhibits tremendous strength and bravado. In this workshop, we will be covering the fundamentals of classical ballet which include posture, musicality, and technique. We will also throw light on a few elements of modern dance.

May HOUSE OF WONDERS

Genre: Storytelling

Conducted by: The Pomegranate Workshop - Nargish Allana, Lakshmi V, Komal Suryawanshi

Dates: Wednesday, 11th May to Friday, 14th May

Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm

Duration: 3 days - 1 hour per day

Workshop Fees: 1,200/- + GST

An immersive story-led experience completes with actual videos and footage of the locations, live online storytelling by facilitators, and exciting art and dance activities. Explore the city of Mumbai, from the Koli community to gothic-style architecture. Wander through the land of Tinga Tinga exploring Tanzanian indigenous art through a story and try your hand at it too. Explore mythology via the Sun Temple in Odisha, where stories are performed through dance and dabble with yet another folk-art form. In each segment, the participants will have specific creative triggers ranging from storytelling, art, theatre, music, and dance so they can respond to whatever they enjoy the most.

YOUNG READERS’ CLUB

Genre: Reading

Conducted by: Himali Kothari

Dates: Monday, 30th May to Sunday, 5th June

Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Duration: 7 days - 1 hour per day

Workshop Fees: 4,500/- + GST

Stories are all around us…we just need to open our eyes to spot them. This seven-day workshop aims to nurture the art of uncovering stories from events that occur around us and present them in an engaging and creative manner. Through this workshop, children will learn to read analytically and examine different writing techniques and tools. They will then learn to apply these techniques to their own writing and create an original story. All stories created in the workshop will be compiled into a booklet and given to the children as keepsakes. For Age Group: 9 to 15 years

CHARACTER CREATION

Genre: Art

Age Group: 9 to 15 years (Break out rooms)

Conducted by: Young Rembrandts Drawing

Dates: Wednesday, 1st June to Sunday, 5th June

Time: 11.00 am to 12 noon

Duration: 5 days - 1 hour per day

Workshop Fees: 3,000/- + GST

Do your kids love listening to, reading, or writing stories? How about being able to visually create one on paper? Sign them up for this fun, engaging, and creative workshop to spark their imagination and see them: • learn how to illustrate characters and moments • learn about techniques like expression, sequencing, and scenic development • strengthen their drawing and colouring skills • enact what they draw

LET’S PODCAST!

Genre: Podcasting Conducted by: Rima Medhi – Creatiwitty.inc

Dates: Monday, 6th June to Friday, 10th June

Time: 10.00 am to 11.30 am

Duration: 5 days - 1½ hours per day

Workshop Fees: 4,500/- + GST

Highlights:

• Launch your first podcast

• Ideate and create your first talk show

• Theme-based content

• Content creation, content curation

• Scripting

• Hosting

• Presentation

YOUTUBE STARS!!

Genre: Blogging

Conducted by: Rima Medhi – Creativity. inc

Dates: Monday, 6th June to Friday, 10th June

Time: 12 noon to 1.30 pm

Duration: 5 days - 1½ hours per day

Workshop Fees:4,500/- + GST

Highlights:

• Become a content creator

• Launch your very own YouTube channel

• Learn how to curate content

• Confidence to face the camera

• Public speaking

• Build your mini-brand kit

SCREEN-PLAY

Genre: Film-making

Conducted by: The Pomegranate Workshop - Priya Srinivasan

Dates: Monday, 9th May to Friday, 13th May

Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am

Duration: 5 days – 1 hour per day

Workshop Fees: 4,000/- + GST

Discover the power and potential of the film by shooting one on a smartphone. At Screenplay, you will watch films from all over the world, observe the world around them and the stories hidden therein, and learn the technical aspects like ideation, scripting, and simple shot taking and editing for effective storytelling. What is making a film about? It is about finding your voice and expressing it through the medium of film. It is about how well you tell the story in a fixed time frame. It is an art that requires continuous honing and practice, but it is important to make a start and that is what Pomegranate’s Screenplay is about!