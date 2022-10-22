ONEUS US And Latin American Tour Dates and Cities Out

K-pop boy group ONEUS is gearing up to wow the audience of the Americas in 2023. The pop group has revealed the dates and cities for their upcoming tour of North and South America.

The boy band has kicked off their world tour for “REACH FOR US” with concerts in Seoul and Japan.

ONEUS will be moving to the U.S. and Latin America next winter. The K-pop band is scheduled to perform in New York on January 12, Washington, DC on January 14, Atlanta on January 16, Orlando on January 18, Madison on January 21, St. Louis on January 24, Dallas on January 27, Houston on January 29, Phoenix on February 2, Los Angeles on February 4, Puerto Rico on February 7, Mexico City on February 10, Santiago on February 12, and Sao Paulo on February 15.

Also Read: Kim Yuna-Ko Woo Rim Wedding Anthem By FORESTELLA