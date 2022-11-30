One Piece Chapter 1068 Spoilers : Who Will Save Dr. Vegapunk? 

Fans of Japanese manga series are eagerly waiting for ‘One Piece Chapter 1068’. The popularity of the longest-running Japanese manga One Piece is growing with each day. Chapter 1068 will be released in the coming days. However, the spoilers of Japanese manga series have taken the internet by storm.

In Chapter 1068, the creator Eiichiro Oda is expected to reveal more interesting turns and add more nerve-wracking moments to its plotline.

Previously, we saw Straw Hats reach Egghead Island, the Pirates' world, which is ruled by Dr. Vegapunk. But the crews were separated in a seas storm. Jewelry Bonney along with some crew was saved by Vegapunk.

Vegapunk is in fact considered as the island's pride and joy. He cares for the inhabitants of his island and residents are still hoping for his return.

We have seen the World Government wants Vegapunk dead in Chapter 1062. Rob Lucci and Kaku, and Stussy were appointed to the new mission to kill Dr. Vegapunk. They arrive to fulfill their mission. The CP0 agent is looking for the whereabouts of the real Dr. Vegapunk. CP0 is the dark extension of the World Government that is tasked to execute all kinds of dirty and mostly illegal work.

In the much-awaited Chapter 1068, we may see the CP0 agent finally finds Vegapunk. Vegapunk was sure that he would die very soon. Luffy might find a way to save Vegapunk. We will also see OdaSensai will reveal the mystery of the World of One Piece which has been kept secret for around 25 years.

One Piece Chapter 1068 'The Dream of a Genius’ release is slated for release on December 04, 2022. User may read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

Also Read: This Week's BB16 Weekend Ke Vaar Guests Are...

