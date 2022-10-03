One Dollar Lawyer Ratings Hit Record High In Just 1 Week

One Dollar Lawyer is an ongoing Korean TV series, which is also available on Hotstar Korea.

The South Korean television series starring Namkoong Min and Kim Ji-eun is a weekend series. Its screenplay, written by Choi Su-jin and Choi Chang-hwan, won the Grand Prize in the 2015 SBS Screenplay Contest. It premiered on SBS TV on September 23, 2022, and airs every Friday and Saturday at 10 PM.

It is one of the successful running series. And its ratings break into double digits after just one week of its airing.

‘One Dollar Lawyer’ scored an average nationwide rating of 12.9 per cent.