The One Crore KBC Question Even the IIT Contestant Could Not Answer

Like every season, season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati is also too tricky and attracted the audience and contestants with interesting questions.

In one of the KBC 14 episodes, Ayush Garg, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, won Rs 75,00,000 after failing to answer the question for Rs 1 crore.

Ayush Garg works for an e-commerce start-up as a strategy and operations manager. He won Rs 3.2 lakh by using his first lifeline for the tenth question. Ayush utilised his second lifeline, a video call to a friend, to answer the 12th question on the 2022 Presidential Elections. However, his friend was unable to assist him. So he used his final lifeline, 50:50, and won Rs 12.5 lakh.

Ayush Garg went on to tackle the Rs 1 crore question after earning Rs 75 lakh. He had nothing to lose because even if he had given an incorrect answer. In previous seasons, if the contestant failed to answer Rs 1 Crore question they will be reduced to Rs 3.2 lakh. This time, the KBC makers removed this rule. Ayush didn't give the correct answer and walked away with a reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Here's the Rs 1 Crore question:

Which was the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height to be summited by humans?

The four options were : Annapurna, Lhotse, Kangchenjunga and Makalu.

Answer: Annapurna