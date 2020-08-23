Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the most popular stars in the Telugu film industry. Recently, Prabhas announced his next biggest project with director Om Raut who rose to fame with the film, Tanhaji. Recently, the director opened up why he has chosen Prabhas for 'Adipurush'.

Talking about Adipurush, Om said in a statement, “Ever since I watched Baahubali, I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, Bhushan Kumar has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them.”

He added, “I am very excited to be on the sets with Prabhas. While we were discussing the film, he showed a lot of enthusiasm about the storyline and has already started the prep for the same. He is meant for essaying larger-than-life roles, and I am sure we as a team will deliver the best product to the audience,”.

Prabhas’ Adipurush is going to be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

After the stupendous success of ‘Baahubali’, Prabhas has become the biggest pan Indian star. He enjoys an incredible fan following across the globe. The 'Saaho' hero will be next seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ where he will be essaying the role of a fortune teller. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in significant roles.