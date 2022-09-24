Old BBK Contestants Who Are Likely to Enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 contestants entered the glass house in a grand opening ceremony. The shooting of BBK9 pilot episode happened yesterday. Kichcha Sudeep locked 18 contestants inside the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 glass house.

Colors Kannada channel released the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand premiere launch promos. Promos featuring Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Saanya and Arayavardhan's entering house were released by Colors Kannada business head Parameshwar on his Instagram handle.

Earlier, Kichcha Sudeep announced that old contestants from the previous season would enter season 9. This news has led to speculation over who will enter the BBK9 house.



The names of Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, and Divya Uruduga are doing the rounds on social media as potential contestants who will enter Bigg Boss Kannada 9. They say that these five old contestants are confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

After Arvind KP's appearance in the BBK9 promo, expectations have peaked over Colors Kannada bringing back Arvind KP and Divya U for season 9. Anyway Divya U and Prashanth Sambargi are the strong contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 who will likely be seen in the current season of BBK9. Their fights got Colors Kannada high TRP ratings in the previous season. Netizens say that if Prashanth Sambargi is entering the house, then the makers should bring Chandrachud because they both have a great combination to get TRPs vi controversial fights. Anyway, we should wait and watch to see tonight's episode for more info. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep's BBK9 Pilot Episode Shoot Done