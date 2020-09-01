Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back into the films with ‘Vakeel Saab’. Just one more day to go for Pawan's birthday. Fans are waiting with bated breath to know about Powerstar's future projects. It’s a known fact that Pawan Kalyan’s next film will be with Harish Shankar. Earlier, the duo have delivered a blockbuster hit, Gabbar Singh.

The latest update on Pawan-Harish’s untitled film, first look and title of the movie will be announced on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on September 2nd @ 4.05 pm. This piece of news was officially confirmed by Mythri Movie Makers via twitter. Take a look at the tweet.

Yesssss! The Update you're looking for is Here! September 2nd - 4:05 PM 😊 POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you 💥 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 31, 2020

Back to Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, it is the official remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of Lawyer as well as he is going to reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Anjali and Nivetha Thomas will be seen in meatier roles.

Pawan Kalyan last appeared in Agnyathavaasi, it ended up as a big disaster in his career. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and he seems to be Pawan’s favorite director. Pawan is returning to the silver screen with Vakeel Saab after two years. Fans expectations on Vakeel Saab are skyrocketing.