October Brand Value Ranking For Girl Group
The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of girl groups, for the month of October.
According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation's big data analysis for October, BLACKPINK ranks first for group brand value, followed by Girls' Generation ranking second, and IVE ranking third.
As usual, BLACKPINK stood at No.1 with a brand value index of 7,170,250.
Girls' Generation stood at number 2 with an index of 4,267,366, which was a 25.4% drop from their index in September.
In third place is IVE with 4,143,670, a 32.6% drop from their index in September.
Here is the list of the top 30 members of the Brand reputation list for October month
1. BLACKPINK
2. Girls' Generation
3. IVE
4. TWICE
5. NewJeans
6. Red Velvet
7. Oh My Girl
8. ITZY
9. aespa
10. NMIXX
11. (G)I-DLE
12. MAMAMOO
13. LE SSERAFIM
14. EXID
15. fromis_9
16. Apink
17. DIA
18. LOONA
19. Alice
20. Girl's Day
21. Brave Girls
22. cignature
23. Cosmic Girls (WJSN)
24. April
25. Momoland
26. STAYC
27. Dreamcatcher
28. Kep1er
29. Ladies' Code
30. Brown Eyed Girls