October Brand Value Ranking For Girl Group

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of girl groups, for the month of October.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation's big data analysis for October, BLACKPINK ranks first for group brand value, followed by Girls' Generation ranking second, and IVE ranking third.

As usual, BLACKPINK stood at No.1 with a brand value index of 7,170,250.

Girls' Generation stood at number 2 with an index of 4,267,366, which was a 25.4% drop from their index in September.

In third place is IVE with 4,143,670, a 32.6% drop from their index in September.

Here is the list of the top 30 members of the Brand reputation list for October month

1. BLACKPINK

2. Girls' Generation

3. IVE

4. TWICE

5. NewJeans

6. Red Velvet

7. Oh My Girl

8. ITZY

9. aespa

10. NMIXX

11. (G)I-DLE

12. MAMAMOO

13. LE SSERAFIM

14. EXID

15. fromis_9

16. Apink

17. DIA

18. LOONA

19. Alice

20. Girl's Day

21. Brave Girls

22. cignature

23. Cosmic Girls (WJSN)

24. April

25. Momoland

26. STAYC

27. Dreamcatcher

28. Kep1er

29. Ladies' Code

30. Brown Eyed Girls