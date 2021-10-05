Nurse Who Lost Job For Clicking Picture of Kollywood Star Couple Attempts Suicide Near Thala Ajith's House

CHENNAI: A woman had apparently attempted suicide in front of Tamil actor Thala Ajith’s house in Chennai. The woman who was working as a nurse had gone to his residence and tried to burn herself in front of Ajith's house. She was stopped by the people who were passing by and they immediately reported the matter to the nearby police station. The police rushed to the spot and arrested the woman and questioned her.

The woman identified as Farzana stated that she was earlier working in a private hospital as a nurse. She was apparently dismissed from services after she took videos of Ajith and his wife Shalini who had visited the private hospital last year. She had requested help from the actor, however, he refused as she had other issues with the hospital management. The police had to forcibly take the woman into the police vehicle and arrested her.

The actor is yet to respond to the issue.

