Nupur Shikhare-Ira Khan Love Story

Bollywood hero Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is officially engaged to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. She took to her Instagram and shared a video in which one could see Nupur very publicly asking her to marry him by going down on his knees. Sharing the video, Ira wrote: “Popeye: She said yes; Ira: Hehe I said yes.” Here is the video shared by Ira Khan.

Ira Khan made the relationship official some time back in 2021. She shared a few pictures on Promise Day in February. She shared the pics with caption, "It’s an honour to make promises with and to you”. Most of the pictures had the two of them looking lovingly at each other."

Ira and Nupur share pictures and videos from their time together. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. After his divorce from Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. They separated last year.

Meanwhile, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea', and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, whose latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tanked at the box-office, is currently holidaying in San Francisco.

Earlier media reports claimed that the superstar is on a two-month break and is holidaying in the US. He will start his next film after he is back in Mumbai following his break.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a remake of the Hollywood film 'Forest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

Courtesy: Free Press Journal

Image Courtesy: Instagram