Now, Permission Denied For Munawar Faruqui's Delhi Show

Delhi Police has denied permission for the Stand-Up comedy show of Munawar Faruqui which is scheduled on August 28, 2022, at Kedarnath Auditorium. The joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing, OP Mishra confirmed that the permission for the show had been denied after local central district police wrote a report stating that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area."

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) wrote a requesting letter to the Delhi Police to cancel Munawar stand-up comedy show on 25 August. The letter states that communal tension arose in Hyderabad because of the Munawar comedy show where Munawar had once sparked controversies for mocking Hindu Gods and Goddesses. VHP requested that they cancel the show otherwise the members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests against the show.

Last Saturday in Hyderabad, Munawars's Stand up comedy was hosted with tight security. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh held a protest and threatened to burn down his set.