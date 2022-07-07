Washington: Three Michael Jackson songs have been removed from streaming services after fans claimed that these were sung by someone else, Sony and the late singer’s estate said. These three ‘Breaking News’, ‘Monster’ and ‘Keep Your Head Up’ songs were removed from Michael, a posthumous 2010 compilation.

The posthumous 2010 compilation album ‘Michael’ was released a year after Jackson’s death from a drug-induced cardiac arrest. According to Billboard, “The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music decided to remove the tracks ‘Breaking News,’ ‘Monster,’ and ‘Keep Your Head Up,’ from the 2010 album Michael as the simplest and best way to move beyond the conversation associated with these tracks once and for all,” said Sony Music and the Jackson estate in a statement on Tuesday, July 5.

Sony and the Jackson estate added that the removal had nothing to do with whether the songs were authentic.

“Nothing should be read into this action concerning the authenticity of the tracks — it is just time to move beyond the distraction surrounding them,” the joint statement read.

The ardents fans and even some skeptics argued that these three songs were actually sung by Malachi. As per TMZ, Malachi admitted in a 2011 Facebook post that was the case, however, his manager dismissed the report as fake.



