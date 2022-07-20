Not Rubina, This Male Contestant Is Likely To Lift The KKK12 Trophy!

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants are back in India from Cape Town after 50 days of shooting. The audience have been eagerly waiting to know who won the KKK12 trophy. The contestants received a warm welcome from their loved ones. Rubina's husband, Abhinav Shukla, was spotted at the airport, and as soon as Rubina saw him, she jumped and hugged him. Later, Abhinav raised Rubina's hand and said "Yeh jeet ke aayi hai… sabke dil". Rumours are doing the rounds that Rubina has won the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 trophy. Earlier, when Rubina was confirmed for KKK 12, netizens believed that she would bag the trophy at any cost.

On the other hand, a few social media pages say that not Rubina, Faisal is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. The reports say that a male contestant is a winner, but the name is yet to be revealed. According to the speculations on Instagram, Tushar, Mohit, and Faisal are the top three contestants. Anyway, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is grabbing the attention all the attention. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is breaking the TRP records of Colors TV and viewers are glued to their television sets. The contestants who got evicted from the show are Aneri Vajani and Erika.