Not Rakesh Adiga, This Contestant is BBK9 Winner, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has reached the grand finale, and host Kichcha Sudeep opened the gates to evict Divya Uruduga from the house in yesterday’s episode. Divya U's elimination was unexpected, and viewers are upset over it.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are excited about the winner and runner-up of the show. As we mentioned earlier, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are top contenders to win the trophy. However, Rakesh Adiga is trending on Twitter because of rumors that is the winner of BBK9. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 fans have been speculating on Twitter since yesterday that Rakesh Adiga won the show and Roopesh Shetty finished as the runner-up.

We can say that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers have a strong belief that Rakesh Adiga will walk out of the show with the trophy. However, there are rumors of Roopesh Shetty also winning the show. They say that not Rakesh Adiga, but Roopesh Shetty has bagged the trophy. It appears there is a lot of confusion over whether Rakesh Adiga or Roopesh Shetty won Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

So let us wait and watch tonight’s episode to see who really won the show.