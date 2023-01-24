Not Priyanka This Contestant is Most Popular in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading toward the grand finale in another few weeks. The contestants who left the Bigg Boss 16 house are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Sumbul Khan, Shalin, Archana, Tina Datta, and Shiv. Bigg Boss assigned the ticket to the finale task, and contestants are trying their best to get the finale ticket. Priyanka Chahar is rocking the ticket to the finale task and giving stiff competition to other contestants, especially Nimrit. From day one of the show, Nimrit is seen as obsessed with Priyanka, and she has been targeting Priyanka for unnecessary reasons. Anyway, Priyanka is getting massive support from the audience. It is worth mentioning that Priyanka has gained huge fandom, and they have vowed to make her lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy at any cost.

But in the recent Ormax contest, MC Stan beat Priyanka Chahar. For the first time since the show started, Priyanka dropped to the second position. Even MC Stan also have huge fan power and they are trending him on Twitter from day one the show started.