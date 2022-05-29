Not Munawar This KKK12 Contestant is Most Popular

Many debates and arguments are taking place on social media platforms regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestants. Yes, it is so early to have debates, but the hype surrounding the show is so much. The contestants have a huge following, thanks to their fame because of their previous appearance in the reality shows

It is worth mentioning that all the contestants are top small screen celebrities. Talking about Munawar and Pratik Sehajpal, their popularity reached its peak because of their performances and behavior in reality shows. Pratik earned the love and attention of viewers with Bigg Boss Hindi season 15. Pratik was the runner up of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15. But most of the Bigg Boss viewers believe that Pratik could have been the winner of the season if the Bigg Boss makers were fair.

Munawar has a crazy fan following thanks to his appearance on the reality show—Lock Upp, which concluded a few weeks ago. As Lock Upp viewers wished, Munawar took home the trophy. Munawar was a top contender to win Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar's fans never left an opportunity to keep him trending. #Munawar was always trending for some reason or the other till the show concluded.

Now, Munawar fans are back again on social media platforms to prove Munawar has a strong fan following. But Pratik's fans are all set to defeat Munawar's fans this time. Well, we should agree that Pratik's fans are more powerful than Munawar's. So, Pratik is the most popular contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. What is your opinion on this? Comment below