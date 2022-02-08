Not Mahesh Or Prabhas, Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With This Tollywood Actor

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film's trailer has received a lot of love and appreciation from all quarters. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi to ensure more people flock thetares.

During the part of movie promotions, Alia stated that she watched Allu Arjun's Pushpa on prime video and became a big fan of the Tollywood icon star. She adds, "My entire family has watched Pushpa and became fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when will I get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work wih Allu?’. I’m more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him” said Alia Bhatt the other day. It remains to be seen when Alia Bhatt will get a chance to work with Allu Arjun.

Alia Bhatt has a plethora of other interesting projects in the pipeline including Rajamouli's RRR and Jr NTR's untitled film.

