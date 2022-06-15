Not Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Munawar To Enter This Reality Show

Munawar Faruqui is one of the most well known names on the Hindi small screen, thanks to his appearance in the OTT reality show. Munawar also earned a massive fan following with Lock Upp. Munawar haters have become his fans because they got to know he hardships he faced in his life, which he opened up about during his Lock Upp stint.

Munawar won the Lock Upp season 1 trophy and also the heart of the audiences with his performance. After Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui was rumoured to be taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and he was also seen in the KKK12 promo shoot. But Munawar fans were upset when news broke that he had pulled out of KKK12 for some unknown reasons. A few websites stated that Munawar will enter the show as a wild card contestant. But there is no such announcement or hint from Munawar.

On the other hand, speculation is rife that Munawar will enter Bigg Boss Hindi season 16. Have you also heard this buzz that Salman Khan was super impressed with Munawar after his Lock Upp win? After this rumour, the audience believes that Munawar will enter Season 16 of Bigg Boss Hindi, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Viewers say that if Munawar really enters BB16, then chances are high that he might win the title. Anjali Arora and Divyanka Tripati are also rumored to be contestants on Bigg Boss Hindi. Several other names too are making the headlines for entering Bigg Boss Hindi 16. Which celebrity do you want in BB16? Comment below.