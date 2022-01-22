Not Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal Is Bigg Boss 15 Runner Up

This weekend's episode of Bigg Boss Hindi 15 will be loaded with fun and entertainment with Mithun Chakraborty. Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty's dance promo is getting a huge response from the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 viewers.

It seems that the audience can't wait to see two legends on the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 stage. The Bigg Boss Hindi makers have changed the weekend episode timing to 8 pm. We can say that this weekend's episode will be special and memorable. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi, and Pratik Sehajpal have been trending on social media platforms to predict the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Hindi 15. Many debates and wars are happening on Twitter over who the winner will be.

Most of the audience say that Tejasswi might walk away with the trophy for Bigg Boss 15. Meanwhile, Pratik and Karan's names are trending for runner-up. But most of them say that Pratik deserves to be the runner-up of the show rather than Karan Kundrra.

Pratik's fans say that Karan is playing the couple card to impress the audience, while Pratik is giving his best to win every task genuinely.

Earlier, in the first Ticket for Finale task, Karan hit Pratik over some issues. Bigg Boss Hindi viewers trolled Colors TV, urging them to eliminate Karan for breaking the rules.

It is worth mentioning here that Colors TV is indirectly supporting and saving Karan. This is not what we are saying, but the audience verdict. If rhat be true, we can predict that Karan might be the runner-up and Pratik may end up as the second runner up of the Bigg Boss Hindi season 15. Do you agree with it? Comment below.