South Indian stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together in the film, 'Master'. On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of the movie have released the teaser of Master. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the captain of the ship. In the movie, Vijay will be seen as the college professor whereas Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist. The one-minute thirty-second teaser is intense, with full of style and swagger. It raised expectations on the film furthermore. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan will be seen in prominent roles in the film. The movie is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of the flick. Here is the teaser.

The film was supposed to hit the theatres in the past summer but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire plan has been changed. The makers of the movie are planning to release the film on Pongal 2021.

On the professional front, Lokesh Kanagaraj is also working with Kamal Haasan for his upcoming movie, Vikram, bankrolled by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International. On the other hand, Vijay has signed a film with Sun Pictures.