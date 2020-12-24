Not Hero, Abhijeet Wants To Become A Top Comedian

Abhijeet, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is on cloudnine as he won the trophy of most prestigious show. Everyone sang praises for the 'Life of Beautiful' hero during his stint in the BB house. Afer coming out of the house, he is quite busy giving interviews to various channels.

In an interview to a question that did he get any calls from any top celeb? To this, he replied that, Tollywood comedian, Brahmanandam called him and said that he love him to the core. Abhijeet further added that, Brahmanandam told lot of great things about him. He said that he admires Brahmanandam a lot and hope to be like him; to have his comic timings, his screen presence and people would go to theatres to watch him. Nagababu also supported him.

In another interview, Abhijeet said that he passed his 106 days of examination and emerged out victorious. He further added that it was very difficult to survive in the house. He shocked all and sundry by saying that Harika is his sister.

Abijeet shared his first live video on his Instagram and here is it. Just give a look at it.