Not Deepthi Sunaina, Shannu Meets Siri

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 ended. VJ Sunny became the winner of the show. Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sree Ramachandra are the runners-up of the show. Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The contestants who came out of Bigg Boss have an immense fan following. Needless to say about how people go gaga over the finalists of the show. Siri, Shanmukh, VJ Sunny, Sree Ramachandra and Maanas are the finalists of the show. Now, all the finalists are quite busy in giving interviews to the different channels.

Now, coming to Siri, Shannu, they are having some fun time after Bigg Boss. They met Jaswanth. We all know that Siri, Shannu and Jessie became friends in the BB house.

Some of the netizens are tweeting that Shannu and Deepthi Sunaina are going to end their relationship soon.