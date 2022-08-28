Not BTS This K Pop Group is Richest in 2022

Exoplanet, popularly known as EXO, is one of the popular groups of K-Pop. The Korean Chinese band was formed in 2011 and debuted in 2012 under SM Entertainment.

It took a long time for them to get recognition. The group consists of nine members which were actually formed with 12 members.

According to SCMP, EXO is the richest K-Pop group as of 2022. With EXO’s total net worth ranking up to 1 billion USD, BTS stood No.2 on the list with a net worth of 12-150 million USD.

Another famous girl group BLACKPINK came 3rd with a net worth of 62 million USD, twice stood in 4th with a net worth of 35 million USD and TVSQ came 5th with a net worth of 30 million USD on the list.

EXO stans are so happy with their group's success.

