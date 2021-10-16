Not Arjun Reddy Actress, This Vizag Girl's Wild Card Entry Into Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is completing its sixth week, but most of the viewers are eagerly waiting for the entry of a new contestant into the Bigg Boss house.

The purpose of the show is to entertain the viewers and to provide some drama. But none of this happening in the house, and it is turning out to be a boring show.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the show makers are planning to bring in a new contestant by way of a wild card entry in a couple of days. Netizens are expecting a familiar face from showbiz who can entertain the viewers. But it seems the show makers have planned something differently.

As per inside reports, Indian Navy officer Adithya Reddy's daughter Preeti Anushvi is going to enter the glasshouse as a wild card participant. She is a native of Vizag. Preethi Anushvi bagged the Indian Cutest Girl award, Best Instagrammer award, and the Insta Genius award so far.

As of now, in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri are social media influencers. As an Instagrammer, if Preethi enters the house, we have to wait and watch whether she joins the group comprising Shannu, Siri, and Jessi or if she will play her own game.