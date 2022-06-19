Not Any Tollywood Movie, Baahubali Record Finally Broken by This Tamil Movie

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram continues to break records at the box office. The film has overtaken Bahubali 2 box office records in Tamil Nadu by crossing Rs 150 crores in 16 days. Vikram is the highest grossing 2022 movie in Tamil Nadu. "# Vikram will soon overtake # Viswasam and # Baahubali2 TN Gross to become the All-Time No. 1 TN Grosser," film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted. Vikram has crossed Rs 350 crores and still running to packed houses in theatres across India. Anirudh Ravichander's BGM for the movie is a big plus not to mention Suriya's entry in the last scene as thr powerful Rolex which the audience enjoyed.

Vikram is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose play supporting roles while Suriya makes a cameo. It is learnt that Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning a sequel to the movie. The film makers have been organising success meet in all the South Indian cities.