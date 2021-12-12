Not Allu Arjun, This Cricketer is Promoting Pushpa

Icon star Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa has been the hot topic in South India ever since the trailer and item song was released. Pushpa is all set to be released on December 17. The film makers, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana, were busy doing promotions for the movie.

Meanwhile, a top cricketer came on with one of Pushpa's movie songs, and it seemed like he was doing international promotion for the Pushpa movie. It is none other than David Warner who does the morphing of Tollywood actors' faces to imitate the scenes.

After winning the first Test match of the Ashes series, David Warner uploaded a morphing video. In the recently released song 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda' from the upcoming film Pushpa, the opener edits his face onto the face of South Indian star Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun also responded to that video and commented in his style, using the popular dialogue from the film "My Brother Warner 'Thaggedhe Le'".

Earlier, he was instrumental in making the 'butta bomma' song viral by posting dance videos with his wife. Allu Arjun also thanked David Warner at the Ala Vaikunthapurramulo special event and at the Samjam show, which was hosted by Samantha. So, fans are speculating that film makers have roped him in for movie promotion.