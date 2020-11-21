With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is becoming much interesting and fans want to know about who is going to win the most prestigious title of Bigg Boss. The makers of the show are trying to come up with different elements so that viewers would love to watch the show.

Compared to the last three seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is a bit different. In this show, for the first time, we have seen Gangavva, an aged person in the Bigg Boss house. She performed well and won the hearts of the people with her performances. Till date, Surya Kiran, Kalyani, Devi, Swati, Gangavva, Sujatha, Kumar, Divi, Noel, Rajasekhar and Mehaboob got evicted from the show. In this week, Abijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana, Lasya and Monal have been nominated. Let us wait and see who is going to step out of the show this week.

In very few days, we are going to witness the winner of the show. Some of the netizens are predicting that Sohel will bag the title and the hashtag #SohelForTheWin is trending on Twitter. Fans of Sohel are requesting everyone to vote for Sohel and save him from this week's elimination. Look here what fans are tweeting.

#sohelforthewin@StarMaa @DisneyPlusHS

u r such a kindhearted...such a genuine person.everyone wants to get a friend like u sohel..we r so proud of u man...love u forever pic.twitter.com/O2nyAkkteG — prathyusha smiley (@prathyushasmil4) November 21, 2020