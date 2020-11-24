Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is getting more interesting by the day. With new tasks assigned every day and new drama on the sets not to mention the cut-throat competition from housemates, it's hard to survive inside the glass house.

Each week, new contestants are nominated for eviction and depending on the number of votes garnered from the public, they survive or walk out of the door. We all know that Bigg Boss is a TV reality show in which cameras are on you round the clock. Contestants are on 27/7 surveillance and every act of theirs is watched and scrutinised. So contestants have to watch their every movie.

However, Bigg Boss viewers don't like contestants who are very quiet. They prefer those who do dramas and give them entertainment. Even the organisers want that as it ups the TRPs for them and lures more people to watch the show. But not many contestants understand this.

When it comes to Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestants, a few of the inmates seem to have learnt this trick. If you look at Akhil, Abijeet, Sohel or Dethadi Harika..they often become talk of the town on social media, thanks to their behaviour and antics on the show. This is exactly what is expected of them from the Bigg Boss organisers. So these contestants have not only been given the audience what they want—entertainment but also with their drama managed to stay in the safe zone.

Now, there is a lot of talk on social media about who will win Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. While Sohel, Abijeet and Akhil names are doing the rounds, one name that analysts seem to have missed out is that of Monal.

If you see Monal has evolved a lot since her entry into the show. She was earlier hanging around with Akhil, now in the recent episode she ditched him and switched her loyalty to Abijeet after realising he was a popular contestant on the show. This simply means one thing—Monal knows exactly what she is doing and she is planning her every move carefully. And remember, how she has been protected by host Nagarjuna Akkineni since episode 1? We are not saying this but social media. Now, our inference is that if Monal continues to play her cards right she is sure to ensure the exit of all her competitors to be the reigning queen and walk away with the title. What do you think? Do you think Monal deserves to win Bigg Boss 4 Telugu?