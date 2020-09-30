Recently, Terence Lewis was criticised by netizens for inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi on the sets of India's Best Dancers. A video of Nora and Terence went viral. Ever since the video has come out, netizens started trolling Terence. Here is the video.

However, Nora supported Terence on social media. Terence shared a picture from their show in which Nora has been temporarily replaced with Malaika Arora. In the photo, the two of them can be seen in traditional Indian attires.

He captioned it as, "A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery, they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river."

He further added, "Sure, said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried."

He also wrote, "The monks came to their monastery after a couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her?"

Nora Fatehi commented on this post as, "Thank you, Terrence! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I'm glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and Geeta mam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it's been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed."